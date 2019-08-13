Struggling Red Sox look to break 3-game losing streak against Indians

Boston Red Sox (62-59, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (72-47, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (6-11, 4.42 ERA) Indians: Mike Clevinger (7-2, 3.02 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Indians are 39-24 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.71, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.28.

The Red Sox are 32-27 on the road. Boston ranks second in the league in hitting with a .274 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the club with an average of .321. The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Brad Hand earned his sixth victory and Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Marcus Walden took his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 28 home runs and is batting .244. Ramirez is 13-for-38 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 65 extra base hits and has 88 RBIs. J.D. Martinez is 16-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Indians Injuries: Hunter Wood: (calf), Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).