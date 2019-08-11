Lopez and Carlson homer to lead Springfield to 7-3 win over Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Irving Lopez and Dylan Carlson connected on back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday.

Lopez hit a three-run shot before Carlson hit a solo shot that gave the Cardinals a 7-3 lead.

Bryan Dobzanski (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Joey Gerber (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.