Martorano hits grand slam, leads Salem-Keizer over Hillsboro

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Brandon Martorano hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 12-9 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday.

The grand slam by Martorano came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Volcanoes a 9-2 lead. Later in the inning, Carter Aldrete hit a two-run home run.

The Volcanoes tacked on another run in the seventh when Armani Smith hit an RBI double, scoring Alexander Canario.

Sean Roby homered and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for Salem-Keizer. Tyler Fitzgerald doubled twice, scoring two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jordan Scott (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hillsboro starter Conor Grammes (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Corbin Carroll tripled and singled, scoring three runs for the Hops. Liover Peguero doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.