Arias, Basabe lift Lake Elsinore over Inland Empire 8-3

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Gabriel Arias homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Inland Empire 66ers 8-3 on Saturday.

Olivier Basabe tripled and singled for Lake Elsinore.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Inland Empire tied it up when Orlando Martinez hit a two-run home run.

After Lake Elsinore added two runs in the fourth, the Storm added to their lead in the fifth inning when Jack Suwinski hit a two-run home run.

Caleb Boushley (5-4) got the win in relief while Cristopher Molina (1-4) took the loss in the California League game.

For the 66ers, Martinez homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs. Gleyvin Pineda tripled and singled twice.