Navarro’s sac fly leads Monterrey to 4-1 win over Dos Laredos

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro drove in Tony Campana with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 4-1 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Navarro capped a two-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 2-1 lead after Amadeo Zazueta scored on a groundout earlier in the inning.

The Sultanes later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Victor Mendoza hit a solo home run, while Ramon Rios hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Mendoza homered and singled for Monterrey.

Monterrey left-hander Marco Tovar (4-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luke Heimlich (8-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings.