Jones’ run leads Clinton to 4-3 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Thomas Jones scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Clinton LumberKings secure a 4-3 victory over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday.

Jones scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an error and then stole third.

Bubba Hollins hit an RBI single in the third inning to help give the LumberKings a 3-0 lead. The Chiefs tied the game with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Alexis Wilson scored on a groundout, while Leandro Cedeno and Brandon Riley both drove in a run in the sixth.

Nathan Alexander (4-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tony Locey (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Clinton improved to 11-2 against Peoria this season.