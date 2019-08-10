Lancaster leads Lakewood over West Virginia 7-1

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Seth Lancaster hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Lakewood BlueClaws defeated the West Virginia Power 7-1 on Saturday.

Lakewood batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a single by Luis Garcia that scored Malvin Matos.

Lakewood starter Jhordany Mezquita (3-7) picked up the win after allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Evan Johnson (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and three hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, West Virginia is 9-4 against Lakewood this season.