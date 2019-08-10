Sports
Rodriguez, Hall lead Delmarva to 5-1 win over Kannapolis
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Adam Hall homered and had two hits, and Grayson Rodriguez struck out 10 hitters over five innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds topped the Kannapolis Intimidators 5-1 on Saturday.
Rodriguez (9-3) walked two to pick up the win.
Delmarva started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Hall advanced to third on a double by Zach Watson and then scored on a double by Watson.
The Shorebirds later added a run in the second and three in the third. In the second, Seamus Curran hit a solo home run, while Hall hit a solo home run in the third.
Jason Bilous (5-7) went five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.
Delmarva improved to 13-3 against Kannapolis this season.
