Sports
Gray, Phillips lift Elizabethton over Johnson City in a 13-7 slugfest
ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Seth Gray doubled twice and singled as the Elizabethton Twins beat the Johnson City Cardinals 13-7 on Saturday.
Parker Phillips homered and singled with four runs and a couple of RBIs for Elizabethton.
Elizabethton batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run home run by Phillips.
Following the big inning, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Aaron Antonini hit a three-run home run.
The Twins later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.
Ryan Shreve (1-2) got the win in relief while Johnson City starter Luis Ortiz (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
Antonini homered twice and tripled, driving in four runs and scoring three for the Cardinals. Mateo Gil homered twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.
