Janvrin hits walk-off single, GCL Orioles beats GCL Pirates 6-5

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Mason Janvrin hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the GCL Orioles topped the GCL Pirates 6-5 on Saturday.

Trevor Putzig scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a hit batsman.

Earlier in the inning, Edidson Rojas and Jordan Cannon scored on an error to tie the game 5-5.

The GCL Pirates took a 5-3 lead in the top of the ninth when Daniel Angulo drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Norkis Marcos.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jonathan Pendergast (1-1) got the win in relief while Orsen Josephina (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

For the GCL Pirates, Tilsaimy Melfor singled three times, scoring two runs.

GCL Orioles improved to 10-4 against GCL Pirates this season.