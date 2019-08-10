Mateo’s double leads DSL Cubs2 to 4-3 win over DSL Phillies White

, (AP) -- Starlin Mateo hit a three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Cubs2 to a 4-3 win over the DSL Phillies White in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The double by Mateo capped a four-run inning and gave the DSL Cubs2 a 4-3 lead after Pablo Aliendo hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the second, DSL Phillies White took the lead on a two-run single by Albert Jerez and an RBI single by Carlos Rondon.

Jorge Arellano (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Vegas (3-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.