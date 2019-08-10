Bastardo, Lopez lift DSL Red Sox1 over DSL Royals1 3-1

, (AP) -- Eduardo Lopez tripled and singled, and Angel Bastardo allowed just two hits over five innings as the DSL Red Sox1 topped the DSL Royals1 3-1 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Red Sox1 swept the short two-game series.

Bastardo (3-1) allowed one run while walking one to get the win.

DSL Royals1 started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Omar Florentino advanced to third on a single by Edgar Martinez and then scored on a ground out by Guillermo Quintana.

The DSL Red Sox1 took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Nelfy Abreu hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Erick Flores en route to the one-run lead.

The DSL Red Sox1 tacked on another run in the third when Darel Belen hit a solo home run.

Andres Diaz (2-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out six in the Dominican Summer League game.