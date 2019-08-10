Gandy, Morales lead the way for GCL Twins

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Bryson Gandy tripled and doubled, scoring two runs as the GCL Twins topped the GCL Red Sox 11-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday. With the victory, the GCL Twins swept the short two-game series and have now won 11 in a row.

Jeferson Morales tripled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for GCL Twins.

GCL Twins started the scoring in the first inning when Morales hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Victor Heredia.

After GCL Twins added a run in the fourth on a home run by Francisco Martinez, the GCL Red Sox cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Daniel Bakst hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ceddanne Rafaela.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The GCL Twins later added five runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Malique Ziegler drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Luis Milla, while Heredia hit an RBI single, driving in Alec Craig in the seventh.

Anthony Escobar (4-1) got the win in relief while GCL Red Sox starter Aaron Perry (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Rafaela tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the GCL Red Sox.