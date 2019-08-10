Astros ride 7-game win streak into matchup with Orioles

Houston Astros (76-40, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-77, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Aaron Sanchez (4-14, 5.76 ERA) Orioles: Aaron Brooks (2-5, 5.45 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as winners of their last seven games.

The Orioles are 17-42 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .408 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Astros are 33-25 on the road. Houston's team on-base percentage of .346 leads the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .400. The Astros won the last meeting 3-2. Wade Miley secured his 11th victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Houston. Dylan Bundy registered his 12th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 27 home runs and is slugging .535. Jonathan Villar has 12 hits and is batting .293 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 54 extra base hits and has 80 RBIs. Altuve is 16-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.98 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Astros: 9-1, .298 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Miguel Castro: (illness), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder).