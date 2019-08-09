Harper homers twice, Phillies beat Giants 9-6

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, celebrates with Sean Rodriguez after hitting a three-run home run off San Francisco Giants' Tony Watson during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in San Francisco. AP Photo

Bryce Harper put his fingers to his lips and shushed the heckling crowd at Oracle Park after hitting his first home run of the night.

Following his second homer, a towering three-run drive into McCovey Cove, Harper didn't care what he heard.

Harper went deep twice and drove in four runs, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 on Friday.

Harper was courted by San Francisco in the offseason before signing a $330 million, 13-year deal with Philadelphia.

"There's this thing that people say that people shouldn't say and shouldn't come out of their mouths but that's part of sports I guess," Harper said. "San Fran's got a great fan base. They love their team, they love their city, so it's a lot of fun going back and forth."

Harper hit a solo shot off Tyler Beede in the fifth. He connected again in the seventh against Tony Watson (2-1), belting his 22nd homer after Adam Haseley singled and pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez walked.

"It was a terrible pitch," Watson said. "And he crushed it."

It was Harper's first multihomer game in his first season with Philadelphia and No. 18 for his career.

"It was huge for us, particularly the home run off Watson," manager Gabe Kapler said. "When the opposition brings in their left-hander to get your big left-handed hitter out and Bryce does damage like that, it's a huge boost to the dugout, a huge momentum shifter."

Corey Dickerson hit a bases-loaded triple and made a sliding catch in left field as the Phillies won for the fourth time in 17 games at Oracle. Jean Segura had a sacrifice fly.

Harper's performance helped make up for the loss of fellow outfielder Jay Bruce, who was placed on the injured list with a left elbow injury. Bruce had just come off the IL on Thursday night but hurt himself throwing the ball into the infield in the third inning.

Kevin Pillar, Stephen Vogt and Joey Rickard homered for San Francisco. Donovan Solano added three hits.

The Giants have lost seven of nine.

"Give (Philadelphia) credit for coming back," manager Bruce Bochy said.

One day after being held to one hit, the Phillies got a big boost from the top of their lineup. Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Dickerson combined for six hits, six runs and seven RBIs.

Harper's second home run capped a four-run seventh. It was a nice response after San Francisco scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

"It was nice to see Harper come up several times in big spots," Kapler said. "It was a good night for our offense. It was really nice to see them do what they're capable of doing."

José Alvarez (3-2) retired one batter to earn the win. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

Philadelphia starter Drew Smyly gave up six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Beede allowed five runs and four hits in five innings. The right-hander has an 8.38 ERA over his last four starts.

LEADING OFF

Harper is 7 for 19 (.368) with three home runs and seven RBIs in five games out of the leadoff spot.

BUM'S AT-BAT

One night after combining with two relievers on a one-hitter, Madison Bumgarner was greeted with a rousing ovation when he drew a seven-pitch walk from Smyly as a pinch hitter in the fifth. Bumgarner advanced to second on Solano's single before being removed for pinch-runner Connor Menez.

PABLO IN THE PINCH

Pablo Sandoval singled in the eighth for his 18th hit as a pinch hitter this season. That ties Ken Oberkfell for the most by a Giants player since 1974.

WAIT, COME BACK

Haseley replaced Bruce in the lineup and went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts. Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday to make room for Bruce but had not left San Francisco when he was called back.

OTHER MOVES

San Francisco claimed pitcher Kyle Barraclough off waivers from Washington and optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Sacramento. Barraclough was 1-2 with a 6.66 ERA in 33 games with the Nationals. The Giants also transferred outfielder Steven Duggar to the 60-day IL and optioned left-hander Sam Selman to Sacramento. Tyler Austin cleared waivers and opted to become a free agent rather than report to Sacramento.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: Bruce will be restricted from throwing for two weeks, and then be re-evaluated.

Giants: Johnny Cueto threw two scoreless innings and had two strikeouts in his second rehab start in the Arizona League. Cueto is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery last year.

UP NEXT

San Francisco right-hander Jeff Samardzija (8-9, 3.70 ERA) goes for his second win in two weeks against Philadelphia. Samardzija pitched six scoreless innings to beat the Phils on July 31. Right-hander Vince Velasquez (4-6, 4.23 ERA), who was the losing pitcher in that game, starts for Philadelphia.