Quiroz hits walk-off homer, El Paso beats Round Rock 15-12

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Esteban Quiroz hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, as the El Paso Chihuahuas topped the Round Rock Express 15-12 on Friday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Chihuahuas and a five-game winning streak for the Express.

The grand slam by Quiroz capped an improbable comeback for the Chihuahuas, who scored 10 runs in the inning for the win. Boog Powell hit a two-run single earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

After the Express scored three runs in the top of the seventh, El Paso cut the deficit to 12-5 in the eighth when Jason Vosler hit a two-run home run.

Matthew Batten (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brendan McCurry (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Abraham Toro doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Express.