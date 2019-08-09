Rodriguez’s single leads Campeche to 11-2 win over Yucatan

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to an 11-2 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Friday.

The single by Rodriguez started the scoring in a 10-run inning and gave the Piratas a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Campeche scored on five more plays, including a three-run home run by Paul Leon.

Campeche right-hander Alexis Candelario (1-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jesse Estrada (7-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.