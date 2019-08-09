Burdick leads Clinton over Quad Cities 4-2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Peyton Burdick homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Clinton LumberKings topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 4-2 on Friday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the LumberKings and a three-game winning streak for the River Bandits.

Up 1-0 in the third, Clinton added to its lead when Burdick hit a solo home run.

After Clinton added a run in the fourth on a double by Samuel Castro, the River Bandits cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Trey Dawson hit an RBI single, driving in Grae Kessinger.

The LumberKings tacked on another run in the seventh when J.D. Osborne hit an RBI double, bringing home Davis Bradshaw.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quad Cities saw its comeback attempt come up short after Alex McKenna hit an RBI double, bringing home Wilyer Abreu in the seventh inning to cut the Clinton lead to 4-2.

Clinton starter Jake Walters (4-3) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Matt Ruppenthal (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over five innings.

Dawson doubled twice and singled for the River Bandits.

Despite the loss, Quad Cities is 9-4 against Clinton this season.