Tigers face off against the Royals in division matchup

Kansas City Royals (41-75, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (34-78, fifth in the AL Central)

; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-11, 3.95 ERA) Tigers: Edwin Jackson (1-5, 11.12 ERA)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central opponents Detroit and Kansas City will square off at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are 16-31 against AL Central opponents. The Detroit offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Royals are 22-35 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City is slugging .403 as a unit. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a slugging percentage of .544. The Tigers won the last meeting 10-8. Joe Jimenez earned his third victory and Harold Castro went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Richard Lovelady took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and is slugging .485. Niko Goodrum is 9-for-36 with four doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 31 home runs and is batting .249. Cheslor Cuthbert is 13-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .268 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: (neck), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (forearm), Josh Harrison: (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).