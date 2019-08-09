Rangers visit Milwaukee, look to build on Jurado’s strong showing

Texas Rangers (58-56, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (60-56, second in the AL Central)

; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.35 ERA)

Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Ariel Jurado. Jurado pitched seven innings, surrendering The Brewers are 33-24 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 186 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 39, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 23-34 on the road. Texas has slugged .444 this season. Danny Santana leads the team with a .577 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 133 hits and is batting .336. Keston Hiura is 7-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 63 RBIs and is batting .204. Willie Calhoun is 11-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage), Christian Yelich: (back), Lorenzo Cain: (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).