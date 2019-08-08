Ornelas, Suarez and Paez lead AZL Padres 1 in win

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Tirso Ornelas, Michael Suarez and Luis Paez each had three hits, as the AZL Padres 1 beat the AZL Mariners 14-2 on Friday.

Trailing 2-0, the AZL Padres 1 took the lead for good with six runs in the third inning. The AZL Padres 1 sent 11 men to the plate as Yerry Landinez hit a two-run single en route to the four-run lead.

The AZL Padres 1 later scored in four more innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Suarez drove in two runs and Brandon Valenzuela drove in one, while Matias Polanco hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh.

Sam Ballard (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Mariners starter Yeury Tatiz (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

With the win, AZL Padres 1 improved to 3-1 against AZL Mariners this season.