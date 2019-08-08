Hancock, Pasquantino lift Burlington over Danville 10-0

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- William Hancock tripled and singled, driving home two runs as the Burlington Royals topped the Danville Braves 10-0 on Thursday.

Vinnie Pasquantino doubled and singled twice with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Burlington.

In the bottom of the first, Burlington put up six runs, including a two-run home run by Burle Dixon. The Royals then added a run in the second and three in the third. In the second, Logan Porter hit an RBI single, while Kevon Jackson and Pasquantino hit RBI singles in the third.

Burlington starter Daniel Lynch (1-0) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Darius Vines (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up seven runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.

The Braves were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Royals' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.