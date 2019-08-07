Grier’s single leads Visalia to 8-4 win over Stockton

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Anfernee Grier hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to an 8-4 win over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday.

The single by Grier came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Rawhide a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Tim Susnara hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Jancarlos Cintron.

The Rawhide added to their lead in the eighth when Jose Herrera and Geraldo Perdomo scored on an error.

Visalia left-hander Bryan Valdez (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hogan Harris (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after giving up three runs and three hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Austin Beck tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Ports.