Sports
Mazeika hits walk-off homer, Binghamton beats Harrisburg 5-4
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Patrick Mazeika hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Harrisburg Senators 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Earlier in the inning, Michael Paez singled, scoring Andres Gimenez to cut the Harrisburg lead to 4-2.
In the top of the second, Harrisburg took the lead on an RBI double by David Masters and a three-run double by Michael A. Taylor. Binghamton answered in the bottom of the inning when Austin Bossart scored on a flyout.
Adonis Uceta (4-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Bryan Bonnell (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
The teams split the doubleheader after Harrisburg won the first game 4-2.
Comments