Kane County beats Cedar Rapids 3-1

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Buddy Kennedy scored on an error, Tra Holmes scored on an error and Zack Shannon scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 3-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Kernels.

The play broke a scoreless tie.

In the top of the ninth, Cedar Rapids saw its comeback attempt come up short after Wander Javier scored on an error to cut the deficit to two.

Starter Michel Gelabert (3-1) got the win while Brian Rapp (3-1) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.