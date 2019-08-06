Astros hits 4 HRs, make a winner of Greinke in debut

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a double in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Zack Greinke labored through six innings but wound up with a win in his Astros debut as Houston hit four home runs Tuesday night to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6.

Playing in front of a season-high crowd of 43,243, the AL West leaders won their fifth straight. Yuli Gurriel hit two homers, Yordan Alvarez added a two-run drive and Carlos Correa homered and drove in three runs.

Greinke (11-4), a six-time All-Star who was traded from Arizona on Wednesday, yielded seven hits and five runs with two walks and two strikeouts. He left with the game tied at 5, tagged by Raimel Tapia's three-run homer in the sixth.

But Houston scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Correa's home run, to give Greinke his first win since July 5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charlie Blackmon hit a solo shot off Astros reliever Chris Devenski in the seventh to cut it to 1. But Houston tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the frame.

Colorado starter German Márquez gave up eight hits and five runs in five innings. Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-4) allowed one hit and two runs without getting an out in the sixth for the loss.

METS 5, MARLINS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitched eight efficient innings, Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso homered, and New York won for the 12th time in 13 games.

Wheeler (9-6) cruised through eight innings on 99 pitches against the Marlins, allowing eight hits and striking out five.

Todd Frazier had an RBI double in the first inning and Ramos added a three-run shot in the third. Alonso smoked a solo shot in the fifth, his second connection in two games after going nine without one. Alonso has 36 homers for the season.

Miami right-hander Héctor Noesí (0-1) allowed five runs over five innings in his first major league appearance since 2015.

New York will try to complete a four-game sweep of the Marlins on Wednesday.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 3, 1ST GAME

TIGERS 10, WHITE SOX 6, 2ND GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had three hits and scored twice to help Detroit win the second game and split a doubleheader with Chicago.

Drew VerHagen (2-2) allowed one run in five innings for Detroit in the nightcap, then left the game after a 61-minute rain delay. Héctor Santiago (1-1) yielded four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit scored two runs in the second, then Cabrera led off the bottom of the third with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dawel Lugo to put the Tigers up 3-0. Cabrera led off the Detroit fifth with a single and eventually came home on a single by Travis Demeritte. Gordon Beckham added an RBI single to make it 5-1, and the rain delay began before the fifth inning ended.

Jordy Mercer hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the seventh.

In the first game, José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and Dylan Cease pitched five solid innings to lift Chicago.

Welington Castillo also homered for Chicago, and Jake Rogers went deep for Detroit.

Cease (2-4) allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out six with one walk. It was his second career victory, and both have come against the Tigers, who are 10-45 since the start of June.

Three relievers finished for the White Sox. Alex Colomé allowed a run in the ninth but held on for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Daniel Norris (3-9) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

ROYALS 6, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers over the Green Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and Kansas City snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Ryan O'Hearn also homered for Kansas City, which had lost eight in a row to the Red Sox — its longest slump ever against Boston.

Christian Vázquez had two hits with an RBI double for Boston, which halted its eight-game losing skid a night earlier.

The Red Sox also were held without a home run, ending a club-record stretch of at least one homer in 18 straight games in Fenway Park.

Junis (7-10) escaped a couple of early jams and gave up one run on seven hits, striking out four with one walk.

Andrew Cashner (10-7) gave up six runs on seven hits — three of them homers — over 5 1/3 innings, dropping his record to 1-4 since being traded from Baltimore to the Red Sox.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal had two doubles and an RBI and Milwaukee, without a resting Christian Yelich, beat Pittsburgh for its second straight win.

Grandal drove in Ryan Braun with a double to left-center, the first hit off Pirates starter Steven Brault, in the fifth inning, before scoring when Trent Grisham grounded into a double play as the Brewers moved out to a 2-0 lead.

Bryan Reynolds homered and Francisco Liriano (4-3) took the loss, for Pittsburgh, which is 4-20 since the All-Star break.

Junior Guerra (4-3) picked up the win and Matt Albers earned his second save.

The day off was intended to manage a nagging back injury Yelich has been dealing with this season, manager Craig Counsell said.

ATHLETICS 11, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Lefty Jon Lester was tagged for a career high-tying 11 runs in only four innings, with Dustin Garneau and Stephen Piscotty hitting three-run homers that led Oakland.

Garneau's drive to the back row of the bleachers in left field was the big blow in an eight-run, second-inning burst. The A's went on to their seventh win in nine games.

Kris Bryant homered as the NL Central-leading Cubs had their four-game winning streak end.

Lester (9-8) allowed 11 runs — 10 of them earned — on 10 hits and three walks. Cubs catcher Taylor Davis pitched a scoreless ninth.

Brett Anderson (10-7) cruised to his first win in month, scattering seven hits over six innings. He also contributed two singles at the plate. Matt Olson had two RBIs and Mark Canha and Chad Pinder each drove in a run for the A's.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 6, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as Tampa Bay rallied from six runs back.

Kiermaier led off the 10th by stretching a hit into a double off Buddy Bosher (0-2), and scored the game-ending run after a walk and Willy Adames' bunt. First baseman Brandon Drury fielded the bunt and threw to third in an unsuccessful attempt to force Kiermaier. After two strikeouts, Bosher's pitch to Austin Meadows bounced through catcher Danny Jansen and Kiermaier scored.

Diego Castillo (2-6) got the win after one inning of relief.

Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames and Meadows hit two-run homers for the Rays.

REDS 8, ANGELS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tucker Barnhart hit two of Cincinnati's five home runs, Aristides Aquino included one among his three hits and came up with a clutch catch, helping complete a two-game sweep of Los Angeles.

José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot, helping Cincinnati overcome home runs by Justin Upton and Mike Trout and send the Angels to their sixth consecutive loss, matching their season-worst losing streak.

Barnhart hit solo shots into the right field seats in the sixth and eighth innings for his first career multi-homer game.

Anthony DeSclafani (7-6) allowed five hits and four runs with three walks and five strikeouts in 5 1-3 innings to collect the win, the Reds' third straight and fourth in five games.

José Suarez (2-3) set season highs by giving up six runs and 10 hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings.