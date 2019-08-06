Tigers pound White Sox 10-6 for doubleheader split

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is greeted by third base coach Nick Capra after a solo home run during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Detroit. AP Photo

Miguel Cabrera had three hits and scored twice to help the Detroit Tigers to a 10-6 win over the Chicago White Sox and a split of their doubleheader Tuesday.

Chicago won the opener 5-3.

Drew VerHagen (2-2) allowed one run in five innings for Detroit in the nightcap, then left the game after a 61-minute rain delay. Héctor Santiago (1-1) yielded four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit scored two runs in the second, then Cabrera led off the bottom of the third with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dawel Lugo to put the Tigers up 3-0. Cabrera led off the Detroit fifth with a single and eventually came home on a single by Travis Demeritte. Gordon Beckham added an RBI single to make it 5-1, and the rain delay began before the fifth inning ended.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jordy Mercer hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the seventh to make it 7-2. Trevor Rosenthal came on for the Tigers in the eighth, retired only one batter and had three runs charged to him. José Abreu came up with two on and the score 7-5, but he hit a weak grounder to third against Buck Farmer.

The Tigers then scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Dylan Cease pitched five solid innings in the opener, and Abreu homered and drove in three runs. Welington Castillo also homered for Chicago, and Jake Rogers went deep for Detroit.

Cease (2-4) allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out six with one walk. He also beat Detroit on July 3 before losing his next four starts.

Alex Colomé allowed a run in the ninth but held on for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Daniel Norris (3-9) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Abreu gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a first-inning homer, his 24th of the season. That opposite-field drive came on the 11th pitch of the at-bat.

"It was a battle," Norris said. "I tried to mix in a two-seam there and sort of just left it middle. He put a decent swing on it and it went over the wall. I wasn't executing great in the first. I think if I make my pitches there, the at-bat's over."

Adam Engel hit an RBI double in the second before the Tigers rallied. Brandon Dixon tripled and scored for Detroit in the third to make it 2-1, then Rogers tied it with a fourth-inning homer.

Abreu put the White Sox up 3-2 with an RBI double in the fifth. Castillo, activated from the family medical emergency leave list before the game, went deep in the sixth to give Chicago a two-run lead again. Castillo was the 26th man for the White Sox for the doubleheader. Reliever Matt Hall was the 26th man for Detroit.

The White Sox added another run in the ninth on Abreu's RBI single. Harold Castro hit a run-scoring single of his own for Detroit to make it 5-3.

MOVIE REFERENCE

MLB.com released player nicknames that will go on uniforms during Players' Weekend from Aug. 23-25. White Sox reliever Evan Marshall has chosen "FORGETTING SARAH" — a reference to the movie.

"It's 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' — it's a hilarious movie," he said. "I thought, if they can squeeze it on a jersey, it would be a funny one."

CLAIM

The Tigers claimed right-hander David McKay off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. He made his major league debut with the Mariners this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Chicago transferred LHP Manny Bañuelos (left shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day injured list to make room for Santiago on the 40-man roster. Santiago's contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte.

Tigers: Detroit put INF Jeimer Candelario (left thumb sprain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled Lugo from Toledo.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Iván Nova (6-9) takes the mound in the series finale Wednesday.

Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-2) makes the fifth start of his major league career.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister