Rey’s homer leads Dayton to 1-0 win over Lake County

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Brian Rey hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 1-0 win over the Lake County Captains in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Dayton starter Connor Curlis (4-3) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alex Royalty (5-6) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after giving up one run and four hits over six innings.

The Captains were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Dragons' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Lake County won the first game 13-7.