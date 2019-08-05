Lugbauer, Brown lead Florida to 3-2 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Drew Lugbauer hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Logan Brown singled three times as the Florida Fire Frogs beat the Daytona Tortugas 3-2 on Monday.

The home run by Lugbauer scored Andy Wilkins to give the Fire Frogs a 3-0 lead.

After Daytona scored a run in the fourth on a single by Yonathan Mendoza, the Tortugas cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Alejo Lopez hit an RBI single, scoring Jameson Hannah.

Florida right-hander Matt Hartman (2-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Lillie (2-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and five hits over six innings.