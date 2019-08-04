Leonard’s single leads AZL Dodgers Lasorda over AZL Angels in 10 innings

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Julio Carrion and Eddys Leonard scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to lead the AZL Dodgers Lasorda to a 3-1 win over the AZL Angels on Monday.

Reliever Adolfo Ramirez (2-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven to get the win. Yeyson Velez (0-3) went one inning, allowing two runs and two hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out one and walked one.