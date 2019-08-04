Varsho leads Jackson to 7-4 win over Mobile

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Daulton Varsho had two hits and scored two runs as the Jackson Generals topped the Mobile BayBears 7-4 on Sunday.

Trailing 4-2 in the fourth, Mobile cut into the lead when Roberto Baldoquin scored on a forceout.

Jackson answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Seth Beer drove in two runs and Pavin Smith drove in one en route to the four-run lead.

Kevin McCanna (4-5) got the win in relief while Mobile starter Oliver Ortega (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jackson improved to 11-3 against Mobile this season.