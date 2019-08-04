Tuck hits grand slam, leads Connecticut over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Avery Tuck hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 9-2 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Sunday.

The grand slam by Tuck gave the Tigers a 6-1 lead and capped a six-run inning for Connecticut. Earlier in the inning, Connecticut tied the game when Ryan Kreidler hit a sacrifice fly and then took the lead when Riley Greene hit an RBI single.

The Tigers later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Moises Nunez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Andrew Navigato before he homered to score Navigato in the eighth.

Connecticut right-hander Carson Lance (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jackson Rose (5-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over three innings.