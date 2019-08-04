Vargas leads Eugene to 3-1 win over Boise

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Didier Vargas allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Eugene Emeralds over the Boise Hawks in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Vargas (1-2) allowed one run while striking out one to get the win.

Eugene started the scoring in the second inning when Jonathan Soto hit a two-run single.

The Hawks cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Ezequiel Tovar hit an RBI double, scoring Bladimir Restituyo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Emeralds tacked on another run in the seventh when Pedro Martinez scored on an error.

Will Ethridge (0-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.