Reyes, Heredia lift AZL Padres 2 over AZL Brewers Gold 6-2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Ripken Reyes tripled and singled as the AZL Padres 2 defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 6-2 on Sunday.

Cristian Heredia doubled and singled for AZL Padres 2.

Up 2-1, the AZL Padres 2 extended their lead in the fourth inning when Junior Perez hit a two-run single.

The AZL Padres 2 later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Heredia hit an RBI double, while Vladimir Echavarria scored on a groundout in the eighth.

Alexuan Vega (1-1) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Ian Exposito (3-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Pablo Abreu doubled and singled for the AZL Brewers Gold.

AZL Padres 2 improved to 3-1 against AZL Brewers Gold this season.