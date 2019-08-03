De Paula, Reyes pitch Lansing to 3-1 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Juan De Paula allowed just two hits over five innings, and Marcus Reyes was also effective on the mound, as the Lansing Lugnuts shut down the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

De Paula allowed one run while striking out two and walking two.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Seaver Whalen advanced to second on a walk by Ruben Cardenas, went to third on a single by Grant Witherspoon, and then scored on a single by Witherspoon.

After tying the game in the sixth, the Lugnuts took the lead for good in the seventh inning when Griffin Conine hit a solo home run.

The Lugnuts tacked on another run in the eighth when Gabriel Moreno hit an RBI double, driving in Otto Lopez.

Reyes (7-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Bowling Green starter Easton McGee (7-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.