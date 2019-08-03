Tom’s triple leads Columbus to 8-6 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to an 8-6 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday.

The triple by Tom, part of a three-run inning, gave the Clippers a 6-5 lead before Jake Bauers hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Clippers tacked on another run in the seventh when Mark Mathias hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yu Chang.

Indianapolis saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jason Martin hit an RBI single, driving in Ke'Bryan Hayes in the seventh inning to cut the Columbus lead to 8-6.

Jared Robinson (2-0) got the win in relief while Indianapolis starter Brandon Waddell (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Indians, Hunter Owen homered and singled, driving in two runs.