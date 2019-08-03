Sammons leads Pensacola to 3-1 win over Birmingham

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Bryan Sammons hurled six scoreless innings, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos over the Birmingham Barons in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Sammons (4-4) struck out six and walked five to get the win.

Pensacola got on the board first in the fourth inning, scoring on a solo home run by Trevor Larnach.

After Pensacola added two runs, the Barons cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Luis Gonzalez hit a solo home run.

John Parke (3-2) went seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Despite the loss, Birmingham is 6-3 against Pensacola this season.