Sanchez has no-hitter through 6 in Astros debut against M’s

Houston Astros starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Houston. AP Photo

Aaron Sanchez has a no-hitter through six innings in his Houston Astros debut against the Seattle Mariners, three days after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline.

Sanchez has struck out six, walked two and hit a batter with a pitch Saturday night. The Astros lead 4-0.

The 27-year-old Sanchez was an All-Star in 2016, but has struggled this season and entered Saturday's game having lost 13 straight decisions to lead the majors with 14 losses.

Sanchez plunked Omar Narváez with two outs in the first inning and retired the next nine batters before walking Daniel Vogelbach with two outs in the fourth. Ryan Court hit a soft grounder with two outs in the fifth but first baseman Yuli Gurriel fielded it and tossed it to Sanchez, who dashed to first base just in front of Court for the third out.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sanchez walked Mallex Smith with one out in the sixth, then retired the next two batters to end the inning.