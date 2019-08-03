Arias, Gonzalez lead GCL Nationals over GCL Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Andry Arias hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Pedro Gonzalez pitched five scoreless innings as the GCL Nationals topped the GCL Cardinals 11-4 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Arias capped a five-run inning and gave the GCL Nationals an 11-4 lead after Jorge Hurtado drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Gonzalez struck out seven and walked one.

Jose De Los Santos (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while GCL Cardinals starter Francis Ventura (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

With the win, GCL Nationals improved to 6-3 against GCL Cardinals this season.