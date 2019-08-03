Mariners, streaking Seager set for matchup against Astros

Seattle Mariners (47-65, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (12-8, 4.21 ERA) Astros: Aaron Sanchez (3-14, 6.07 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Seager is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Seattle readies to play Houston.

The Astros are 36-12 against AL West teams. Houston has hit 185 home runs this season, third in the league. Alex Bregman leads the team with 27, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 23-37 against division opponents. Seattle has hit 179 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 26, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats. The Astros won the last meeting 10-2. Wade Miley earned his 10th victory and Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Yusei Kikuchi registered his eighth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 129 hits and has 63 RBIs. Altuve is 18-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 67 RBIs and is batting .270. Austin Nola is 13-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros Injuries: Ryan Pressly: 10-day IL (knee), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh James: 10-day IL (shoulder), Robinson Chirinos: day-to-day (shoulder).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: 60-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Tim Lopes: 7-day IL (concussion), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).