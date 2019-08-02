Padres’ Lauer continues mastery of Dodgers in 5-2 victory

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado as he scores on a double by Josh Naylor during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Eric Lauer can boast about something not many major league pitchers currently can: an unbeaten record against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The San Diego left hander improved to 4-0 against the Dodgers as the Padres rallied for a 6-2 victory in Los Angeles on Friday night.

"We've seen him numerous times and it seems like he saves his best for us," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Lauer (6-8) allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts for his first victory since June 3. He has a 1.72 earned run average in six starts against the Dodgers. According to Sportradar, that is the lowest ERA among active pitchers who have made six or more starts against LA. He is also the only one that is unbeaten.

"I like the intensity of the game and feel of the stadium," Lauer said. "I like that little bit extra to it because it feels like a rivalry game to me."

Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers supplied three hits apiece to ruin Dustin May's big-league debut. Kirby Yates picked up his NL-leading 32nd save.

Cody Bellinger supplied the Dodgers' lone highlight, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 home runs. Bellinger's two-run shot to center in the fourth inning — his 36th, which ties him for the lead in the NL — came in his 401st game and surpasses Mike Piazza, who accomplished it in 422 games.

"I didn't know it was my 100th until I was told in the dugout. Hopefully I can keep going," Bellinger said.

Lauer didn't allow a hit the first three innings. Max Muncy's single gave Los Angeles its first baserunner and he came home when Bellinger drove Lauer's fastball over the wall in center.

Myers had his second three-hit game of the season and has hit safely in his last six games. He has multiple hits in three of his last six after going 30 games without any.

With the Padres sending Franmil Reyes to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade, Myers is making the most of his opportunities now that he a regular spot in the lineup.

"I know it has been a hard road for Wil for a while, but he can play. Him being in the mix is better for us," Padres manager Andy Greene said.

Hosmer, who is 6 for 13 the last four games, tied it at 2 in the sixth with a single. Josh Naylor then supplied the go-ahead hit with a two-run double to chase May. Dodgers' center fielder Kristopher Negron tried to make a running leap at the wall, but it went off the top of his glove.

May struggled early and allowed an unearned run on three hits and was at 42 pitches after two innings. The right-hander — nicknamed "Gingergaard" due to his flowing red hair and a fastball that has been compared to Mets' power hurler Noah Syndergaard — settled down over the next three innings before tiring in the sixth.

May (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts.

"I thought he held his composure," Roberts said. "That first and second inning there was some traffic, but limited damage. I felt that last inning his pitch count was right where he needed to be and that he could get out of it."

BELLINGER WATCH

Bellinger is the fifth-fastest player to reach 100 home runs and 200 or more walks at 401 games. Ryan Howard was the fastest at 343 games, followed by Ralph Kiner (376), Joey Gallo (382) and Eddie Mathews (397).

Over the past 10 seasons, only Joey Gallo (377) and Giancarlo Stanton (400) have reached 100 homers quicker.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP José Castillo (left flexor strain) will make a rehab appearance for Class A Lake Elsinore on Saturday. He could join the team for the first time this season if that goes well.

Dodgers: CF A.J. Pollock was not in the lineup after leaving Thursday's game due to a groin strain.

UP NEXT

Padres: Rookie RHP Cal Quantrill (4-2, 3.57 ERA) makes his first start against the Dodgers.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (9-2, 2.85 ERA) is has a 2-0 career record vs. San Diego. He is holding Padres' hitters to a .098 average.