Scott scores winning run, Inland Empire beats San Jose 5-4 in walk-off finish

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Orlando Martinez hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Ryan Scott with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Inland Empire 66ers topped the San Jose Giants 5-4 on Friday.

Scott scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Leonardo Rivas and then went to third on a single by Rivas.

The Giants tied the game 4-4 in the top of the seventh when Heath Quinn hit an RBI double, driving in Heliot Ramos.

Inland Empire starter Travis Herrin allowed three runs and seven hits over six innings. He also struck out eight and walked one. Jorge Tavarez (2-2) got the win in relief while Rodolfo Martinez (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zane Gurwitz tripled and doubled, driving in two runs in the win.

Despite the loss, San Jose is 6-3 against Inland Empire this season.