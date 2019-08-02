DeMarco’s sac fly leads Staten Island to 3-2 win over Mahoning Valley

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Pat DeMarco drove in Josh Smith with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 3-2 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Friday.

Smith scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Andres Chaparro and then went to third on a flyout by Juan De Leon.

Yainer Diaz hit an RBI double, driving in Julian Escobedo in the first inning to give the Scrappers a 1-0 lead. The Yankees came back to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning when DeMarco drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ezequiel Duran.

Mahoning Valley tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Will Brennan scored on an error.

Derek Craft (1-0) got the win in relief while Luis Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.