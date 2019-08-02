Rodriguez’s triple leads West Virginia to 8-5 win over Greensboro

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Julio Rodriguez hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the West Virginia Power to an 8-5 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday.

The triple by Rodriguez started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Power a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Austin Shenton hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Rodriguez hit an RBI double.

The Power tied the game 5-5 when Jake Anchia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bobby Honeyman in the sixth.

Reeves Martin (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alfredo Reyes (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Luke Mangieri doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Grasshoppers.

Despite the loss, Greensboro is 13-4 against West Virginia this season.