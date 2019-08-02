Sports
Weiss’ single leads Cedar Rapids to 3-2 win over Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Albee Weiss hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 3-2 win over the Beloit Snappers on Friday.
The single by Weiss capped a two-run inning and gave the Kernels a 3-2 lead after Jared Akins hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
After Cedar Rapids put up one run in the fifth inning, Beloit took a 2-1 lead after Nick Osborne hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Anthony Churlin hit an RBI double in the eighth.
Jose Martinez (8-3) got the win in relief while Brandon Withers (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Churlin doubled and singled twice for the Snappers.
With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 7-3 against Beloit this season.
Comments