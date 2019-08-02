Weiss’ single leads Cedar Rapids to 3-2 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Albee Weiss hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 3-2 win over the Beloit Snappers on Friday.

The single by Weiss capped a two-run inning and gave the Kernels a 3-2 lead after Jared Akins hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

After Cedar Rapids put up one run in the fifth inning, Beloit took a 2-1 lead after Nick Osborne hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Anthony Churlin hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Jose Martinez (8-3) got the win in relief while Brandon Withers (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Churlin doubled and singled twice for the Snappers.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 7-3 against Beloit this season.