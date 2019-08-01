Cartaya leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 9-6 win over AZL Indians Blue

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Diego Cartaya hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to a 9-6 win over the AZL Indians Blue on Friday.

The home run by Cartaya started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the AZL Dodgers Mota a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, AZL Dodgers Mota scored on three more plays, including a solo home run by Imanol Vargas.

In the bottom of the eighth, AZL Indians Blue cut into the deficit on a home run by Jose Colina that scored Victor Nova.

Carlos De Los Santos (3-1) got the win in relief while Daritzon Feliz (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the AZL Indians Blue, Pedro Alfonseca doubled and singled, also stealing two bases.