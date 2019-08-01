Bemboom, Ward lead the way for Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Anthony Bemboom homered and singled twice, driving in two runs as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 14-4 on Thursday.

Taylor Ward doubled and singled twice with three runs for Salt Lake.

Down 2-0, the Bees took the lead for good with six runs in the second inning. The Bees sent 10 men to the plate as Jose Rojas and Kaleb Cowart hit RBI doubles en route to the four-run lead.

The Bees later scored in four additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the fourth.

Jose Rodriguez (3-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Okla. City starter Dennis Santana (4-9) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.