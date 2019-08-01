Ozuna’s homer leads Memphis to 13-8 win over Albuquerque

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 13-8 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday. With the victory, the Redbirds swept the three-game series.

The home run by Ozuna came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Redbirds an 8-6 lead. Later in the inning, Kramer Robertson drew a bases-loaded walk and Randy Arozarena hit a sacrifice fly.

Jesus Cruz (3-6) got the win in relief while Phillip Diehl (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Roberto Ramos doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Isotopes.