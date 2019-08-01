Spraker carries Dunedin to 6-2 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Graham Spraker tossed a three-hit complete game, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 6-2 win over the Fort Myers Miracle in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Spraker (7-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing two runs.

Dunedin started the scoring with a big third inning, when it scored six runs, including two RBI each from Chavez Young and Christopher Bec.

Chris Vallimont (2-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits while striking out three in the Florida State League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Fort Myers won the first game 3-0.