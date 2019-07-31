Galvan, Rodriguez carry Campeche to 4-2 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit two solo homers, and Hector Galvan pitched six scoreless innings as the Piratas de Campeche defeated the Tigres de Quintana Roo 4-2 on Thursday.

Galvan (1-3) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking three to get the win.

Campeche got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Paul Leon advanced to third on a ground out by Fernando Flores and then scored on a single by Jay Austin.

After Campeche added three runs, the Tigres cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Yosmany Guerra scored on an error and Eric Aguilera hit an RBI single.

Jorge Castillo (9-7) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while walking one in the Mexican League game.

Campeche improved to 3-1 against Quintana Roo this season.